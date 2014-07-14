Metropolis: 7/12/14

Check back on Tuesday, July 15 for a separate mix and interview with Chris Malinchak.

This Week's Tracklist

Ten Walls, "Walking With Elephants" (Life And Death)

The Presets, "No Fun (Lancelot Remix)" (Modular)

Claude Von Stroke, "Califuture (feat. Barry Drift)" (Dirtybird)

Oliver $ And Jimi Jules, "Pushing On" (Ultra)

Sharam Jey And Night Talk, "The Future" (Bunny Tiger)

Dusky, "Inta" (Ajunadeep)

Chris Malinchak, "Call My Name" (Ultra/Sony)

Chris Malinchak, "If U Got It" (Ultra/Sony)

The Establishment, "Love Like This" (Promo)

Chris Malinchak, "Fuego" (Ultra/Sony)

Chris Malinchak, "Stranger" (Ultra/Sony)

Chris Malinchak, "Freak" (Promo)

Chris Malinchak, "All Shook Up" (Promo)

Chris Malinchak, "So Good To Me" (Ultra/Sony)

Chet Faker, "Gold (Flume Re-Work)" (Downtown)

Zola Jesus, "Dangerous Days" (Mute)

Basement Jaxx, "Never Say Never" ([PIAS] America)

Oliver Heldens, "Gecko (Overdrive) (Jack Beats Mix)" (Warner Bros.)

Digitalism, "Wolves (feat. Youngblood Hawke)" ([PIAS] America)

Daniel Avery, "Knowing We'll Be Here (Kink Remix)" (Phantasy/Because Music)

Bassnectar, "You & Me (feat. W. Darling)" (Amorphous)

Jungle, "Accelerate" (XL)

Bodhi vs. George The Poet, "My City" (White Label)

Sandman & Riverside, "Into Your Story (feat. Jeremy Ellis) (Kai Alce Remix)" (Fast Forward)

Mike Mago, "Man Hands (Kraak & Smaak Remix)" (Spinnin' Deep)

Rufus Du Sol, "Sundream (Casino Gold Remix)" (Sweat It Out!)

Simian Mobile Disco, "Tangents" (Anti/Epitaph)

