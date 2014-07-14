© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Metropolis: 7/12/14

KCRW
Published July 14, 2014 at 1:31 PM CDT
Jungle is featured on this week's show.
Check back on Tuesday, July 15 for a separate mix and interview with Chris Malinchak.

This Week's Tracklist

  • Ten Walls, "Walking With Elephants" (Life And Death)

  • The Presets, "No Fun (Lancelot Remix)" (Modular)

  • Claude Von Stroke, "Califuture (feat. Barry Drift)" (Dirtybird)

  • Oliver $ And Jimi Jules, "Pushing On" (Ultra)

  • Sharam Jey And Night Talk, "The Future" (Bunny Tiger)

  • Dusky, "Inta" (Ajunadeep)

  • Chris Malinchak, "Call My Name" (Ultra/Sony)

  • Chris Malinchak, "If U Got It" (Ultra/Sony)

  • The Establishment, "Love Like This" (Promo)

  • Chris Malinchak, "Fuego" (Ultra/Sony)

  • Chris Malinchak, "Stranger" (Ultra/Sony)

  • Chris Malinchak, "Freak" (Promo)

  • Chris Malinchak, "All Shook Up" (Promo)

  • Chris Malinchak, "So Good To Me" (Ultra/Sony)

  • Chet Faker, "Gold (Flume Re-Work)" (Downtown)

  • Zola Jesus, "Dangerous Days" (Mute)

  • Basement Jaxx, "Never Say Never" ([PIAS] America)

  • Oliver Heldens, "Gecko (Overdrive) (Jack Beats Mix)" (Warner Bros.)

  • Digitalism, "Wolves (feat. Youngblood Hawke)" ([PIAS] America)

  • Daniel Avery, "Knowing We'll Be Here (Kink Remix)" (Phantasy/Because Music)

  • Bassnectar, "You & Me (feat. W. Darling)" (Amorphous)

  • Jungle, "Accelerate" (XL)

  • Bodhi vs. George The Poet, "My City" (White Label)

  • Sandman & Riverside, "Into Your Story (feat. Jeremy Ellis) (Kai Alce Remix)" (Fast Forward)

  • Mike Mago, "Man Hands (Kraak & Smaak Remix)" (Spinnin' Deep)

  • Rufus Du Sol, "Sundream (Casino Gold Remix)" (Sweat It Out!)

  • Simian Mobile Disco, "Tangents" (Anti/Epitaph)

