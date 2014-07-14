Óli Palli On World Cafe

World Cafe's Sense of Place series takes the show to Iceland, where Ólafur Páll Gunnarsson — known by most as Óli Palli — was voted the most important Icelandic radio personality of the 20th century. He can be heard on the Icelandic public radio station Rás 2, on which he hosts the music programs Poppaland and Rokkland.

Here, he joins World Cafe to play new Icelandic pop from newcomer Grísalappalísa, as well as longtime favorite GusGus. He also tackles the question of why so many Icelandic artists sing in English.

