Árstíðir On World Cafe

On today's episode, we hear the first of the live sessions World Cafe recorded during its Sense of Place trip to Iceland in June. Árstíðir's performance was recorded in front of an audience of World Cafe Travel Adventurers at Reykjavik Public Radio station Rás 2.

With piano, two guitars, violin and vocals, Árstíðir re-created the richly delicate classical-folk sound that helped the band make it big on Icelandic radio and in mainland Europe. A new album is due out in September.

