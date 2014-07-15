Brody Dalle: Raging Into The Light

Throughout her career, punk icon Brody Dalle has embraced her aggressive side. Best known as the lead singer of The Distillers and Spinnerette, Dalle has a sandpaper- and velvet-tinged voice that speaks to rebellious young punks who are curious about the world yet vulnerable to its sharp edges. "I've never understood why there was such a fuss about aggressive women in music," Dalle says. "To me, aggression is a human instinct. ... I've felt provoked for most of my life, especially as a child. I guess I've carried those feelings into my songs."

So it was a pleasant surprise that Dalle was open to the challenge of crafting a stripped-down version of her song "Dressed in Dreams." An anthem about getting back up when you've been kicked down, the song is personal to Dalle: After overcoming addiction, she almost immediately faced a brutal bout of postpartum depression. "I had a hard time getting myself up and running before I wrote this record," she says. "I felt worthless. I was embarrassed and lost."

Luckily, Dalle was able to use her songwriting as a way to fight back. Earlier this year, she released Diploid Love, her first solo album, and she says she happily embraces her day-to-day life as a working rock mom and wife. As Dalle set up her gear at New York City's Panna II, we noticed the way the chili-pepper strands that covered every surface of the restaurant bathed her in a weirdly fierce yet serene red light. They provide a nice little visual metaphor for the way raging against the darkest points in life can help bring you into the light.

Set List

"Dressed In Dreams"

Credits

Producers: Mito Habe-Evans, Saidah Blount, Jacob Ganz; Videographers: Gabriella Garcia-Pardo, Mito Habe-Evans, Christopher Parks; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Special Thanks: Panna II; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.