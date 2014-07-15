New Mix: Robert Plant, Jeff Tweedy, Sarah Jaffe, Sinkane, The Bug, More

On this week's All Songs Considered, Bob kicks off the show with The Juan MacLean's "A Place Called Space," an ecstatic dance-rock number from the group's upcoming album In A Dream. Seeking to find a subdued yin to Bob's euphoric yang, Robin premieres London producer The Bug's "Void," the opening track to his upcoming album Angels and Devils.

Following The Bug's stark soundscapes, resident classical music guru Tom Huizenga appears at the studio door, life-size cut out of opera singer Maria Callas under his arm, to play a composition by the Arcade Fire's Richard Reed Parry called "French Guitars." The piece, which features The National's Bryce and Aaron Desner, has no prescribed tempo or time signature — instead, the musicians count time using stethoscopes strapped to their chests.

The show continues in a more fist-pumping mood with premieres from folk singer-turned-experimental artist Sarah Jaffe and electro-funk maestro Sinkane, along with Robert Plant's "Rainbow" from his upcoming release lullaby and...the Ceaseless Roar. Last, blessedly safe from the blazing noon sun outside, Bob takes us out with "Summer Noon," a sweet and airy song from Tweedy, the new group led by by Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy and featuring his teenage son Spencer on drums (Scott McCaughey of The Minus 5 plays piano and Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius sing on the track). The song will appear on Tweedy's album Sukieraeas well as the soundtrack to Richard Linklater's film Boyhood.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.