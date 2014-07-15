Siggtryggur Baldurson On World Cafe

As Sense of Place: Iceland continues on World Cafe, we have a thoughtful interview with Siggtryggur Baldurson; he's head of the Iceland Music Exchange (IMX), which is tasked with expanding the musical footprint of Iceland around the world. Baldurson is also the former drummer of the groundbreaking Icelandic band The Sugarcubes.

Here, he discusses various efforts to spread Icelandic music — including the Iceland Airwaves Festival, which draws visitors to the island every fall to experience more than 300 bands in Reykjavík's clubs.

