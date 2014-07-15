© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The Metropolis Interview: Chris Malinchak

KCRW
Published July 15, 2014 at 3:54 PM CDT
Chris Malinchak.
Chris Malinchak.

Brooklyn-based DJ and producer Chris Malinchak broke into house music with his 2013 hit "So Good to Me." In this interview with Metropolis' Jason Bentley, Malinchak describes how the song was created and what it's meant to his career. They also chat about his follow-up success with "Stranger" and where the young DJ might go from here.

Malinchak also brings an exclusive mix of his own edits and remixes, which is linked on this page.

Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit KCRW.

Arts & Culture