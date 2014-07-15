The Metropolis Interview: Chris Malinchak

Brooklyn-based DJ and producer Chris Malinchak broke into house music with his 2013 hit "So Good to Me." In this interview with Metropolis' Jason Bentley, Malinchak describes how the song was created and what it's meant to his career. They also chat about his follow-up success with "Stranger" and where the young DJ might go from here.

Malinchak also brings an exclusive mix of his own edits and remixes, which is linked on this page.

