The Polyphonic Spree, 'Hold Yourself Up'

There are worst fates than the one offered in The Polyphonic Spree's new video for the song "Hold Yourself Up." A man dies and wakes to find himself in another realm where beautiful women, beaming with joy, dance and sing, uninhibited, alongside their charismatic leader Tim DeLaughter. By the end of the short story that unfolds, the dead man is either brought back to life, where the world is relatively dull, or he emerges on the other side of the afterlife only to find death isn't the celebration he thought it was.

Either way, watch and you'll want to join the band. The video was directed by Justin Wilson. "Hold Yourself Up" appears on the Polyphonic Spree album Yes It's True.

