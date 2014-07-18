Of Monsters and Men On World Cafe

As part of World Cafe's Sense of Place: Iceland series, we were invited into the rehearsal space of the band Of Monsters and Men, which has been writing songs in preparation for a forthcoming album. During our time there, the group members spoke about the success of their 2012 album My Head Is an Animal, and also performed an acoustic version of a song they'd played only once before.

"Silhouettes" was recorded a year ago for the soundtrack to The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and never performed again. It may not be as well-known as Of Monsters and Men's international hit "Little Talks," but it's a gorgeous song, especially in this exclusive acoustic version.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.