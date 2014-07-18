© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Treasure Hunt: Discoveries From The Latin Alternative Music Conference

By Jasmine Garsd
Published July 18, 2014 at 11:14 AM CDT
Danay Suarez was <em>Alt.Latino</em>'s favorite LAMC discovery.
Once a year, Felix Contreras and I head to New York for the Latin Alternative Music Conference. It's one of the biggest events in the business, but beyond the big-name artists, by far the most fun we have at LAMC is getting to discover new bands.

This week on Alt.Latino, we share the musical treasures we uncovered during our stay, from a hypnotic Dominican singer to a dramatic Chilean pianist and a Cuban crooner who is gracefully coming into her own.

So join us and let us know: If you were at the Latin Alternative Music Conference this year, what were your favorite new artists? Leave your comments below.

Jasmine Garsd
