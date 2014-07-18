Treasure Hunt: Discoveries From The Latin Alternative Music Conference

Once a year, Felix Contreras and I head to New York for the Latin Alternative Music Conference. It's one of the biggest events in the business, but beyond the big-name artists, by far the most fun we have at LAMC is getting to discover new bands.

This week on Alt.Latino, we share the musical treasures we uncovered during our stay, from a hypnotic Dominican singer to a dramatic Chilean pianist and a Cuban crooner who is gracefully coming into her own.

So join us and let us know: If you were at the Latin Alternative Music Conference this year, what were your favorite new artists? Leave your comments below.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.