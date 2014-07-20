Take A Ride On The Plural Side

On-air challenge: Two clues will be provided. The first is for a brand name that ends in the letter S and sounds like it's plural. Change the first letter to spell a new word that is plural and answers the second clue. Example: tennis shoes, places to sleep; the answer would be Keds and beds.

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Ben Kaufman of Portland, Ore. Think of a popular TV show about cooking — a show everyone has heard of. Remove the second and third letters of the first word and insert them after the first letter of the second word. The answer will be a phrase for a different kind of cooking. What is it?

Answer: Breaking Bad (which is about cooking meth),baking bread

Winner: Rodrick Crider of Washington, D.C.

Next week's challenge: Name something in five letters that's nice to have a lot of in the summer. Change the last letter to the following letter of the alphabet. Rearrange the result, and you'll name something else that you probably have a lot of in the summer, but that you probably don't want. What is it? (HINT: the second thing is a form of the first thing.)

