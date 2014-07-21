© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Benjamin Booker, 'Have You Seen My Son?'

By Bob Boilen
Published July 21, 2014 at 10:00 AM CDT

If you've not heard of Benjamin Booker yet, get ready. He's a fiery 22-year-old guitar player from New Orleans about to hit the road with Jack White. This tune, "Have You Seen My Son," is about evangelical father praying for his son's soul. The video, directed by Rick Alverson, was shot at the James River Correctional Facility in Virginia. Benjamin Booker's self-titled debut album comes out August 19.

This Saturday, July 26, Booker will be playing at the Newport Folk Festival. You can download an mp3 of "Have You Seen My Son" alongside songs by four of the festival's most promising up-and-coming acts right here.

