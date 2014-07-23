The Raveonettes, 'Killer In The Streets'

The ocean serene, the sharks below: That's the contrast of noise and melody The Raveonettes do so well, and one you can hear on this song, "Killer In The Streets." The Danish duo are Sune Rose Wagner on guitar and vocals, along with Sharin Foo on bass, guitar and vocals. "Killer In The Streets" is from the new album , which The Raveonettes released this week without any advance notice.

Sune Rose Wagner told us via email that "Killer In The Streets" is "about being lured in by beauty and mystique and how deceitful and devastating it can be to a young man. It's our take on a hypnotic groove which pulls the listener in unknowingly." The band will begin a U.S. tour in the fall.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.