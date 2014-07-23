© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

The Raveonettes, 'Killer In The Streets'

By Bob Boilen
Published July 23, 2014 at 7:03 AM CDT

The ocean serene, the sharks below: That's the contrast of noise and melody The Raveonettes do so well, and one you can hear on this song, "Killer In The Streets." The Danish duo are Sune Rose Wagner on guitar and vocals, along with Sharin Foo on bass, guitar and vocals. "Killer In The Streets" is from the new album , which The Raveonettes released this week without any advance notice.

Sune Rose Wagner told us via email that "Killer In The Streets" is "about being lured in by beauty and mystique and how deceitful and devastating it can be to a young man. It's our take on a hypnotic groove which pulls the listener in unknowingly." The band will begin a U.S. tour in the fall.

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen