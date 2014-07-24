A Tour Of Spanish Harlem, Birthplace Of Boogaloo

This week on Alt.Latino we're back in New York, in Spanish Harlem to be precisos. We met up with Spanish DJ Turmix on the newly christened Charlie Palmieri Way. Turmix was with us because he specializes in boogaloo, a style of music born in the 1960s in this very neighborhood by musicians like Palmieri.

What was boogaloo exactly? It was this amazing fusion of African-American and Latin culture. It blended R&B, soul, mambo and son montuno. It also mixed English and Spanish lyrics. Bottom line — it was just a fantastic, danceable, delectable style that moved masses.

Join us as we stroll the streets of el barrioand explore DJ Turmix's amazing collection of boogaloo music.

