© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Latin Roots: Fania Records Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary

XPN
Published July 24, 2014 at 7:04 AM CDT
Fania Records celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
Fania Records celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

On today's episode of Latin Roots, the multitalented Rachel Faro helps us celebrate the 50th anniversary of Fania Records. More than a record label, the imprint synonymous with salsa music was also a cross between a family and a way of life.

Fania's ascendance in the '60s was the product of immigration and a vibrant community of talented Puerto Rican players finding a new home in New York. And the closing of Havana to the outside world helped make New York even more of a Latin music center.

Fania embraced it all, and Faro plays some great examples. Today, the Lincoln Center Out of Doors festival is celebrating Fania's 50th with a performance of Larry Harlow's Hommy: A Latin Opera. The commemoration continues Aug. 3 with a tribute to Pete "El Conde" Rodríguez.To experience Fania's music right now, you can listen to this Spotify playlist curated by Faro.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture