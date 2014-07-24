Nikki Lane On World Cafe

Alt-country singer Nikki Lane makes her World Cafe debut today. She released her first album in 2011 after moving to Nashville from New York, where she had been pursuing both fashion and music. She found each of those pursuits a little easier to manage in Tennessee. In fact, it was her clothing business, High Class Hillbilly, that led to The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach producing her new album, All or Nothin'. After he admired her vintage leather jacket at a flea market, she sold it to him off her back, and the music followed.

