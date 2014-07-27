Jenny Lewis, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2014

Jenny Lewis' voice has helped provide a soundtrack to the last 15 years, but it's not part of one specific sound: She's sung heartsick ballads and spiky rock (in Rilo Kiley), summery surf-pop (in Jenny and Johnny), winsome electro-pop (in The Postal Service), and folk-tinged music that touches on country and girl-group sounds (on her three fine solo records).

Recording under her own name, Lewis is about to release The Voyager, in which she expounds on issues of adulthood and the many anxieties it conjures: about aging, about commitment, about the search for fulfillment. She's one of the smartest songwriters in the business, with a keen eye for observational detail and the ability to project her own empathy onto the characters and emotions she embodies in her music.

Hear Jenny Lewis perform as part of the 2014 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Friday, July 25 in Newport, R.I.

Video Set List

"Head Underwater"

Audio Set List

"Just One Of The Guys"

"Silver Lining"

"Head Underwater"

"Slippery Slopes"

"The Moneymaker"

"The Next Messiah"

"A Man/Me/Then Jim"

"Aloha & The Three Johns"

"Rise Up With Fists!!"

"The New You"

"Love U Forever"

"Acid Tongue"

"She's Not Me"

