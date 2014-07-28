Nick Waterhouse On 'Song Travels'

Vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Nick Waterhouse has been called "the young man who makes old R&B" (LA Weekly). His first single, "Some Place," was recorded in an all-analog studio and released on vinyl. Although his records recall the sound of the 1950s, his style is all his own.

On this Song Travels, Waterhouse joins host Michael Feinstein to shares his love of 45 rpm records and raw, live rock 'n' roll. Joined by Jay B. Flatt on piano, the session includes his original songs "Sleeping Pills" and "Hands on the Clock."

