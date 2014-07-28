Shovels & Rope, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2014

Equal parts rowdy and loving, the husband-and-wife South Carolina duo Shovels & Rope radiates knockabout charm. Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent are equally adept at crooning moonily while locking eyes and tearing through blistering folk-rock anthems without seeming to take a breath. Hearst and Trent often swap instruments, giving their sets a freewheeling, unpredictable quality.

Next month, Shovels & Rope will release a new album called Swimmin' Time. Hear the band perform some of its new songs and some old favorites as part of the 2014 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Saturday, July 26 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

"O' Be Joyful"

"Kemba's Got The Cabbage Moth Blues"

"Save The World"

"Tell The Truth"

"Keeper"

"The Devil Is All Around"

"Fish Assassin"

"Coping Mechanism"

"Birmingham"

"Lay Low"

"Evil"

"Hail Hail"

