For our World Cafe: Next this week we are featuring the music of Sam Morrow's debut album, Ephemeral. Morrow is from the South. He's in his early 20s. His songs are almost all influenced by his recent struggle with addiction and the insights of its aftermath. But by no means is the album depressing — particularly the tracks we'll play today. Meet Sam Morrow.

