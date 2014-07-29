Deer Tick, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2014
John McCauley's ragged roots-rock band Deer Tick has become a Newport Folk Festival staple, along with McCauley's frequent collaborators in Dawes and Delta Spirit. Think of Deer Tick as a kind of turbo-charged bar band, in terms of both creativity and energy: On last year's Negativity, it plays with the free-wheeling energy of punk and the versatility to incorporate country, blues and soul music.
Last year, McCauley played the Newport Folk Festival as a solo artist, but Deer Tick returned in 2014, recorded live on Saturday, July 26 in Newport, R.I.
Set List
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.