Deer Tick, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2014

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 29, 2014 at 8:31 AM CDT
Deer Tick performs at the 2014 Newport Folk Festival.
John McCauley's ragged roots-rock band Deer Tick has become a Newport Folk Festival staple, along with McCauley's frequent collaborators in Dawes and Delta Spirit. Think of Deer Tick as a kind of turbo-charged bar band, in terms of both creativity and energy: On last year's Negativity, it plays with the free-wheeling energy of punk and the versatility to incorporate country, blues and soul music.

Last year, McCauley played the Newport Folk Festival as a solo artist, but Deer Tick returned in 2014, recorded live on Saturday, July 26 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "The Rock"

  • "The Dream's in the Ditch"

  • "Main Street"

  • "Baltimore Blues No. 1"

  • "Clownin Around"

  • "Trash"

  • "In Our Time" (Feat. Vanessa Carlton)

  • "Hey Doll"

  • "Smith Hill"

  • "Friday XIII"

  • "She's Not Spanish"

  • "Christ Jesus"

  • "Not So Dense"

  • "Ashamed"

