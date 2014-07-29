Deer Tick, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2014

John McCauley's ragged roots-rock band Deer Tick has become a Newport Folk Festival staple, along with McCauley's frequent collaborators in Dawes and Delta Spirit. Think of Deer Tick as a kind of turbo-charged bar band, in terms of both creativity and energy: On last year's Negativity, it plays with the free-wheeling energy of punk and the versatility to incorporate country, blues and soul music.

Last year, McCauley played the Newport Folk Festival as a solo artist, but Deer Tick returned in 2014, recorded live on Saturday, July 26 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

"The Rock"

"The Dream's in the Ditch"

"Main Street"

"Baltimore Blues No. 1"

"Clownin Around"

"Trash"

"In Our Time" (Feat. Vanessa Carlton)

"Hey Doll"

"Smith Hill"

"Friday XIII"

"She's Not Spanish"

"Christ Jesus"

"Not So Dense"

"Ashamed"

