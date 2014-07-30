© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Jarekus Singleton On World Cafe

XPN
Published July 30, 2014 at 12:03 PM CDT
Jarekus Singleton.
Our guest today is Mississippi bluesman Jarekus Singleton, who recently released an album called Refuse to Lose.

Until an ankle injury short-circuited his athletic career, Singleton was a prospect in the NBA Draft out of college. As he recovered, he practiced guitar and later started writing. While he liked a number of genres, including hip-hop, he loved the blues and began playing in that style. We'll hear the full story from Michaela Majoun as Singleton joins World Cafe today.

