Jarekus Singleton On World Cafe

Our guest today is Mississippi bluesman Jarekus Singleton, who recently released an album called Refuse to Lose.

Until an ankle injury short-circuited his athletic career, Singleton was a prospect in the NBA Draft out of college. As he recovered, he practiced guitar and later started writing. While he liked a number of genres, including hip-hop, he loved the blues and began playing in that style. We'll hear the full story from Michaela Majoun as Singleton joins World Cafe today.

