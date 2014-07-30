The Metropolis Interview: Doc Martin And Marques Wyatt

If there were a Mt. Rushmore of L.A. house DJs, no version would be complete without the images of Doc Martin and Marques Wyatt.

Joining Jason Bentley on Metropolis, the dance-music luminaries discuss their career arc, from uncharacteristic roots as house DJs and how the two found each other to maintaining their traditional house sound within an ever-changing EDM scene. They also share an exclusive mix, which was recently recorded at a combined DEEP/Sublevel event in West L.A. That mix can be found at the link on this page.

Martin and Wyatt will be featured DJs at the final installment of the Hammer Museum's Made in L.A. series. For more information on the KCRW Summer Nights event, click here.

