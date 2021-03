Our guest today is singer-songwriter Parker Millsap, who recently performed live in the World Cafe studios with his trio. Just 21, Millsap is from the small town of Purcell, Oklahoma. He grew up in a Pentecostal church, and much of his music is based on that experience.

Millsap moved to California to intern at a recording studio before returning to Oklahoma to launch his music career. His self-titled debut album is out now.

