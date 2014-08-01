Sam Friend On 'Song Travels'

Sam Friend and his band the New Orleans Swamp Donkeys play jazz, blues and originals, drawing on the sound of grassroots jazz combos from a century ago.

In this edition of Song Travels, Friend joins host Michael Feinstein to discuss his transition from New York trio musician to New Orleans bandleader. He shares his love of traditional "jass" with a rendition of "Sweet Lorraine" on six-string banjo.

