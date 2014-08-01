Why Is Parenthood Filled With So Much Anxiety?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Growing Up.

About Jennifer Senior's TED Talk

Journalist Jennifer Senior says the goal of raising happy children is so elusive it has put modern, middle-class parents into a panic. She says there's no right way to parent.

About Jennifer Senior

Jennifer Senior is a contributing editor at New York Magazine, where she writes profiles and stories about politics, social science, and mental health. Her first book, All Joy and No Fun was published in 2014.

Clarification: Due to an editorial error, an important detail in Jennifer Senior's interview was omitted. In the U.S., the average age of childbirth is 30 years for college-educated women. According to U.S. government statistics (2012), the average age of childbirth for all American women is 25.8 years.

