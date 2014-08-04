Getting Spooky With Spoon

Spoon's new album, They Want My Soul, is its first in four years — a long break for a band known to keep a relentless schedule. And so, singer Britt Daniel says, Spoon's members were hoping to feel refreshed when they gathered at a recording studio in upstate New York. But there were bad omens: punishing weather, a visit from the police and, one night, a streak of blood in the snow outside the studio.

Daniel says the horror-movie atmosphere is palpable in some of the tracks, but so is the band's joy and gratitude to be playing together again. Hear more at the audio link.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.