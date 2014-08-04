World Cafe Next: Floating Action

Today's World Cafe: Next artist is Seth Kaufmann, better known by the name Floating Action. From his tiny studio in Black Mountain, N.C., Kaufmann created his latest album, Body Questions, which comes out at the end of the month. To promote the record, Floating Action will tour with a live band (pictured above) in tow.

Kauffman sometimes works with the likes of My Morning Jacket's Jim James and The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach on their projects, but saves much of his best material for himself, if Body Questions is any indication. Hear two songs, which you can download as part of the World Cafe: Next podcast.

