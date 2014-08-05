Puss N Boots On World Cafe

As a member of Puss N Boots, Norah Jones gets out from behind the piano and takes up the guitar. The singer joins her friends, musicians Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper, in the new project.

The three got together to play the songs they'd loved to hear in Brooklyn bars, then learned the instruments they needed to know. After several years without releasing formal recordings, they've finally made a full-length album called No Fools, No Fun. Puss N Boots joins World Cafe today to perform new songs and speak with Michaela Majoun.

