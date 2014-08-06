Sevyn Streeter Knocks Us Out

In the spring of 2013, songwriter and R&B singer Sevyn Streeter released a song called "It Won't Stop," which she's called her "baby." Over the year and change that's followed, the song has sunk into our collective consciousness through commercial radio play and a music video viewed more than 35 million times, and on the recommendation of a growing group of critics and fans. The lyrics are vernacular, warm, unpretentious, while the performance demanded by the music is not for the meek. Away from a studio — and air conditioning — in a New Orleans boxing gym, Streeter executed with muscle and grace.

Set List

"It Won't Stop"

Credits

Producers: Mito Habe-Evans, Frannie Kelley; Event Manager: Saidah Blount; Videographers: Mito Habe-Evans, Colin Marshall, Olivia Merrion, Kiana Fitzgerald; Special Thanks: Friday Night Fights Boxing Gym, Mark and Rachel Dibner of the Argus Fund; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann.

