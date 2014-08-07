© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Latin Roots: 'Uncommon Common Ground'

Published August 7, 2014 at 4:08 PM CDT
World Cafe's Latin Roots series continues with an unusual segment from Catalina Maria Johnson, who explores what she calls "uncommon common ground" — specifically, bands that consciously create hybrids from outside the boundaries of common Latin genres.

The new and exciting examples discussed here include the unexpected combination of Mexican and Indian music with a sitar player, as well as an American band that fuses jazz with salsa.

