Latin Roots: 'Uncommon Common Ground'

World Cafe's Latin Roots series continues with an unusual segment from Catalina Maria Johnson, who explores what she calls "uncommon common ground" — specifically, bands that consciously create hybrids from outside the boundaries of common Latin genres.

The new and exciting examples discussed here include the unexpected combination of Mexican and Indian music with a sitar player, as well as an American band that fuses jazz with salsa.

