Song Premiere: Electric Würms, 'I Could Only See Clouds'

Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne and secret weapon Steven Drozd are back with another song from their side project Electric Würms. The polyrhythmic, prog-rock space jam "I Could Only See Clouds" is from the band's upcoming debut album Musik, Die Shwer Zu Twerk, which roughly translates to "Music That's Hard To Twerk To."

Coyne, who normally fronts Flaming Lips, plays bass with Electric Würms, while Drozd takes lead on vocals, guitars and keys. The Nashville-based psych-rock band Linear Downfall provides backup.

According to Electric Würms' official (ie. entirely fabricated) bio, Drozd and Coyne intercepted a "sonic bible" in the form of alien messages from outer space, and translated these frequencies into new songs.

This is the second track released from the six-song Electric Würms album. The first, revealed in June, was a cover of the 1971 Yes song "Heart Of The Sunrise." Musik, Die Shwer Zu Twerk is out Aug. 19. The band says it's only "the first of what could be endless, communicated sound stories" from Electric Würms.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.