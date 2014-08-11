World Cafe Next: Bernhoft

Our World Cafe: Next artist for this week is Norwegian singer-songwriter Bernhoft, who just released a new album of retro soul titled Islander. In contrast to his live, carefully built solo performances, the album was made much more loosely.

Islander features Jill Scott on guest vocals and captures echoes of Stevie Wonder and Sly Stone, but Bernhoft transforms these sounds into something fresh. We'll play two songs, which you can also download in our World Cafe: Next podcast.

