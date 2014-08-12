Lydia Loveless On World Cafe

Lydia Loveless released her third album, Somewhere Else, early this year. The 23-year-old released her first album when she was 19, though it was filled with songs she'd written early in her teenage years. By any measure, that's a lot of music in a short amount of time.

On this episode of World Cafe, we'll talk to the self-proclaimed "loud introvert" about her country-punk music and her life growing up in rural Ohio. Of course, we'll hear her perform with her band — including a web-only song called "Somewhere Else."

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.