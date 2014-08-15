Curtis Stigers On 'Song Travels'

Saxophonist, vocalist and songwriter Curtis Stigers wrote the Emmy-nominated theme song for the TV show Sons of Anarchy. Throughout his career, he's been straddling genres and reinventing jazz and modern standards.

On this episode of Song Travels, Stigers joins host Michael Feinstein to discuss his journey to become a songwriter. Stigers performs his original "You've Got the Fever," and host Feinstein joins him for a duet of the standard "You Are Too Beautiful."

Subscribe to theSong Travels Express podcast.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.