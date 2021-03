On her latest tour, indie-folk songwriter Marissa Nadler has been joined by cellist Janel Leppin, who is based in D.C. The two stopped by Bandwidth's go-to music venue, the Wilderness Bureau, earlier this month on the morning of their kick-off show at the Rock & Roll Hotel.

Set List

"Dead City Emily"

