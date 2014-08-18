© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

KEXP Presents: Foxygen

KEXP | By Jim Beckmann
Published August 18, 2014 at 12:46 PM CDT

It had been almost a year to the day since Sam France of Foxygen fell off a stage, canceling the band's 2013 tour just as it was getting started. But now he and songwriting partner Jonathan Rado are back with a glittery, glammy vengeance. On the day of their live session at KEXP, the two announced the follow-up to their epic We Are the 21st Century Ambassadors of Peace & Magic with the even-more-epic 24-song, four-suite double LP ...And Star Power.

We hadn't yet heard a bit of the new album, but when France and Rado brought the full nine-member group into our tiny studio, we couldn't help but swoon over their sultry astral melodies. They perform "How Can You Really" here.

Set List

  • "How Can You Really"

    • Watch Foxygen's entire KEXP session on KEXP's YouTube channel.

