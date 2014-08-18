KEXP Presents: Foxygen

It had been almost a year to the day since Sam France of Foxygen fell off a stage, canceling the band's 2013 tour just as it was getting started. But now he and songwriting partner Jonathan Rado are back with a glittery, glammy vengeance. On the day of their live session at KEXP, the two announced the follow-up to their epic We Are the 21st Century Ambassadors of Peace & Magic with the even-more-epic 24-song, four-suite double LP ...And Star Power.

We hadn't yet heard a bit of the new album, but when France and Rado brought the full nine-member group into our tiny studio, we couldn't help but swoon over their sultry astral melodies. They perform "How Can You Really" here.

Set List

"How Can You Really"

Watch Foxygen's entire KEXP session on KEXP's YouTube channel.

Copyright 2021 KEXP. To see more, visit .