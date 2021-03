Our World Cafe: Next artist this week is a singer-songwriter from Eastern Kentucky named Sturgill Simpson. Earlier this year he self-released his second album, Metamodern Sounds in Country Music. He has called it a "social consciousness" concept album disguised as a country record. That may be, but there is no disguising Sturgill's amazing voice and the songwriting on this record.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.