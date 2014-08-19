© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Christian Gregory On World Cafe

XPN
Published August 19, 2014 at 3:00 PM CDT
Christian Gregory.
Christian Gregory.

Christian Gregory is a British singer who immersed himself in the grooves and style of vintage soul and R&B. He and fellow enthusiast Michael Kiwanuka have even formed a label, Movement Records, to release the updated soul music they love. Turns out their first artist is Christian Gregory himself, with an EP called Count On You out on August 18. Recording the album live to tape, Gregory is definitely onto something, as you will hear.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture