Christian Gregory On World Cafe

Christian Gregory is a British singer who immersed himself in the grooves and style of vintage soul and R&B. He and fellow enthusiast Michael Kiwanuka have even formed a label, Movement Records, to release the updated soul music they love. Turns out their first artist is Christian Gregory himself, with an EP called Count On You out on August 18. Recording the album live to tape, Gregory is definitely onto something, as you will hear.

