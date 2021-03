The Pennsylvania band The Districts met in 2009, while members Rob Grote, Mark Larson, Connor Jacobus and Braden Lawrence were still in high school. This year, they released their first official EP on a national label.

Here, the group performs a set of alternately (and simultaneously) fun and menacing rock 'n' roll on stage at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.