Latin Roots: 'Mystical South America'

Today's episode of World Cafe's Latin Roots is an unusual one, in which writer and radio personality Catalina Maria Johnson explores what she calls "Mystical South America."

Johnson says she first heard the music through visual arts, and describes it as an "ecological, Indian, spiritual, organic movement" that has excited electronic musicians in Argentina. In this segment, she showcases music by Gaby Kerpel and Chancha Via Circuito.

