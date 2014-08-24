© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The Private Eye Who Made Cool Jazz His Calling Card

By NPR Music
Published August 24, 2014 at 6:54 AM CDT

In the late 1950s, detective shows were all the rage. Today, the series Peter Gunn, starring Craig Stevens as the titular gumshoe, has faded a bit from popular memory. Its theme music, however, remains unforgettable.

Henry Mancini's classic score for the show has been covered over the years by everyone from guitar-slinger Duane Eddy to jazz singer Sarah Vaughn to progressive rockers Emerson Lake & Palmer. Now, there's a new album with a big brassy arrangement for a symphonic jazz orchestra, played by the Harmonie Ensemble/New York.

Steven Richman, the group's conductor and music director, told NPR's Linda Wertheimer why he thinks the show's cool, jazzy theme is so indelible. Hear their conversation, and selections from the album Henry Mancini:Music for Peter Gunn, at the audio link.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
NPR Music