Come See The New Pornographers Play 'Brill Bruisers' In The Brill Building

Yesterday, the ecstatic indie-pop group The New Pornographers released Brill Bruisers, its first new record in four years.Next week, it'll bring the album home. NPR Music is excited to announce that on Thursday, Sept. 4, The New Pornographers will play songs from Brill Bruisers in the Brill Building itself.

It makes sense, right? The Brill Building, located just off Times Square in New York City, is a major site in pop history. It was home to the offices of many of the music publishers who built the sound of teenage pop in the 1950s and '60s, and who employed songwriters like Carole King and Gerry Goffin, Paul Simon, Neil Diamond, Leonard Cohen, Burt Bacharach and many more. With its wrecking crew of songwriters and singers, The New Pornographers' long-running marriage of craft and immediacy puts this group of musicians right in line with Brill's expert hit-makers.

The Brill Building itself isn't a live venue, but we're turning it into one for this one-time event, and we have a limited number of tickets available to see the band play in this special space. If you're going to be in New York next Thursday, or you can get there, follow @nprmusic on Twitter this week for chances to win. (If you aren't among the lucky few who are there in person, don't worry — we'll have video of the concert on NPR Music soon.)

