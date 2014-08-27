Ledisi Steals The Show

There's too much happening in New Orleans' French Quarter — especially on a holiday weekend, and especially when hundreds of thousands of people are in town for the annual Essence Music Festival. There are living statues and five-piece bands and drinks a foot-and-a-half tall and people from all over the world ambling in the middle of the street.

But Ledisi, singing on a balcony in her hometown, stopped the whole thing dead. For a few minutes, with a song about the complications of being a woman, she held an unsuspecting, audibly appreciative crowd in the palm of her hand.

Set List

"Pieces Of Me"

Credits

Producers: Mito Habe-Evans, Frannie Kelley; Event Manager: Saidah Blount; Videographers: Mito Habe-Evans, Olivia Merrion, Colin Marshall; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Editor: Mito Habe-Evans; Special Thanks: Sam Malvaney, Mark and Rachel Dibner of the Argus Fund; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann.

