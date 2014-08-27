© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Small Batch Edition: Undressing 'Project Runway'

By Linda Holmes
Published August 27, 2014 at 9:19 AM CDT
On this Small Batch Edition of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast, Glen and I are always up for a little chat about fashion and people's skill and lack of skill at the making of sick burns, so we sat down for a catch-up chat about Project Runway, which is part of the way through its 13th season, now on Lifetime after an earlier history on Bravo.

We talk about some of this year's contestants, some of the changes to the competition that have tweaked its attention to actual skill, Heidi's taste for the shiny, Tim's quick-footedness when asked to be entirely withering, and how Glen has the watching of the show down to an abbreviated science.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
