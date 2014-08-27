The Both, 'Volunteers of America'

Aimee Mann and Ted Leo's latest video as The Both, for the song "Volunteers Of America," is part playful comedy, part wistful love story. The two join a cast of friends and family for an outdoor wedding, where a man and woman in their sunset years renew their vows, before the group breaks into an all-night party. It's a simple but affecting story that celebrates the mysterious human experience.

The video, directed by Daniel Ralston, also features cameos from musicians Susanna Hoffs (The Bangles) and London May (Samhain), who play in the wedding band. Veteran actor Russ Tamblyn, known for his roles in West Side Story, Twin Peaks and more recently the film Drive, plays the part of the groom. The video was shot at Frank Sinatra's former house. Aimee Mann and Ted Leo also don wigs to play dual roles as their alter egos, aunt Connie and Ed Leo.

"'Volunteers of America' is my favorite song of the year," director Ralston told us via email. "When I hear it I picture people jumping around and having fun, maybe in a bouncy castle. Aimee gets to cut loose a little form her usual 'straight person' role in funny videos and Ted got to play Ed Leo, a character we came up with together."

"Volunteers Of America" is from The Both's debut, self-titled album.

