Ages And Ages, Singing An Anthem For (And With) Everyone

Warning: This song will put a smile on your face.

I've seen many magical collaborations at the Newport Folk Festival over the years, as artists band together and create in the Newport spirit. This particular venture was epic, featuring the strongest anthem of the year — by the Portland band Ages and Ages — and the voices of the Berklee Gospel and Roots Choir.

Recorded here in the ruins within Newport's Fort Adams State Park, "Divisionary (Do The Right Thing)" has a message and a chorus that everyone can enjoy. Get ready to beam — and feel free to join in.

Set List

"Divisionary (Do The Right Thing)"

Credits

Producers: Mito Habe-Evans, Bob Boilen; Event Manager: Saidah Blount; Videographers: Mito Habe-Evans, Colin Marshall, Nick Michael, Jim O'Hara; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Special Thanks: Newport Folk Festival/Jay Sweet, Mark and Rachel Dibner of the Argus Fund, and our partners: WFUV, Folk Alley, MVY Radio; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann

