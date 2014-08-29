Drum Fill Friday, From Guest Quizmaster Mark Reznicek Of Toadies
This week's puzzler comes courtesy Mark Reznicek, drummer for the Fort Worth rock group Toadies. The band is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of its breakout album, Rubberneckwith a tour, and a reissue of the album with bonus tracks.
As always, if you know a fill (or intro) or drummer you'd love to see featured in this game, let us know in the comments section, or via Twitter @allsongs, #drumfillfriday. Good luck, careful listeners!
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.