KEXP Presents: Shabazz Palaces

Shabazz Palaces' music sounds like nothing else. Whether you describe them as "sci-fi," "way-out" or just a little strange, the Seattle duo's songs might as well come from outer space, considering how different they sound from most rap.

In the 18 songs and seven "astral suites" on their new album, Lese Majesty, Ishmael Butler and Tendai Maraire call out pretenders to society's thrones. "[We're] leaning on suckers like Duckworth in the paint," Butler tells KEXP host Kevin Cole.

More than that, for Butler and Maraire (a.k.a. Palaceer Lazaro and Fly Guy 'Dai), making music is about "working, creating something ... being about what you're doing." What they're creating here, as you'll see and hear in this performance of "They Come In Gold," is another mind-blowing set of experimental hip-hop.

Set List

"They Come In Gold"

