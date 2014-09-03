Benjamin Booker: Newport Folk Gets The Summertime Blues

It wouldn't be an overstatement to suggest that New Orleans singer-songwriter Benjamin Booker had a pretty good summer. Even before releasing his debut album last month, Booker's gravelly voice and bluesy swagger had guitar fans buzzing with anticipation. It didn't hurt that he'd nabbed a gig touring as the opening act for Jack White, one of his idols.

With a borrowed acoustic guitar, Booker joined us outside one of the secluded secret tunnels in the heart of Fort Adams State Park after his set at this year's Newport Folk Festival. While we were setting up for this Field Recording, Booker offhandedly mentioned that a few years prior, he'd applied to become an NPR Music intern. He didn't get that gig, but he told us that missing out spurred his desire to explore another side of his passion for music.

Even after his tuner took an ill-fated tumble down an ancient drainage pipe, Booker found a way to perform his new single, "Have You Seen My Son?"

Set List

"Have You Seen My Son"

Credits

Producers: Mito Habe-Evans, Saidah Blount; Videographers: Mito Habe-Evans, Colin Marshall, Nick Michael; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Special Thanks: Newport Folk Festival/Jay Sweet, Mark and Rachel Dibner of the Argus Fund, and our partners: WFUV, Folk Alley, MVY Radio; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann.

